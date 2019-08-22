Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Trimmed Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding by $2.83 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bislett Management Has Cut Its Position

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 363,974 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 17,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 18,116 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 27,755 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.60 million were reported by Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc. Ftb invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 5,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 26,426 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 18,810 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,639 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 400 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh owns 0.12% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 13,210 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 65,780 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.04% or 103,757 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 20,027 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 102,547 shares to 346,547 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 56,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Lawson Kroeker Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 309,420 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Davis R M holds 19,420 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,420 shares. Profund Advsr Lc holds 0.04% or 8,873 shares in its portfolio. 3,961 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. British Columbia Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 73,751 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,194 shares. Cibc World invested 0.23% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1.65 million were accumulated by Capital Int Investors. Ativo Cap Management has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cordasco holds 0.02% or 180 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 105,950 shares in its portfolio.

