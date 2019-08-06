Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Trimmed Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish BOK Financial (BOKF) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BOK Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. See BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) latest ratings:

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) stake by 39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 109,886 shares as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)’s stock declined 20.48%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 171,908 shares with $3.70 million value, down from 281,794 last quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc now has $2.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.71. About 3.17 million shares traded or 89.81% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,820 shares to 4,350 valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Instructure Inc stake by 15,728 shares and now owns 196,339 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 42,875 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.35M shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 3.67M shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 525,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Pcl invested in 192,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 789 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 14,605 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com owns 15,376 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 36,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 67,109 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prtn. Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Northern Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Among 7 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market has $31 highest and $1900 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 38.34% above currents $17.71 stock price. Sprouts Farmers Market had 15 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $31 target. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SFM in report on Friday, August 2 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Limited Liability Co accumulated 467 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 9,751 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 9,875 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 120,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 35,760 shares. Bb&T holds 0.03% or 22,356 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Corp invested in 25,048 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 7,561 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 6,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 15,043 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company has 1.37M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 146,447 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 07/05/2018 – Fox 23 Oklahoma: Source: OSU to play at BOK Center, Vikings’ home; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA CONSUMPTION TO RECOVER STEADILY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: THURSDAY’S INTEREST RATE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE NET FX TRANSACTIONS BY GOVT AND BOK; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England; 01/05/2018 – BOK Financial Implements Partnership With Roostify to Streamline Mortgage Process

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.