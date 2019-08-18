Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Trimmed Eog Resources (EOG) Holding By $318,250; Apollo Global Management, (APO) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4500 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 23.97% above currents $32 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. See Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) latest ratings:

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Eog Resources Inc (EOG) stake by 25.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 3,350 shares as Eog Resources Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 9,670 shares with $920,000 value, down from 13,020 last quarter. Eog Resources Inc now has $44.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.54 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62 million shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed MPM Holdings, Known as Momentive, Updates IPO Filing; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup extends share surge after rejecting Apollo approach; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 30/04/2018 – OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PURCHASE OF TAILSCO LTD/TAILS.COM (“TAILS”); 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Apollo Global Management, LLC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc owns 116,948 shares. Knott David M stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.27% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillhouse Capital Limited has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Markel stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 11,250 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,469 shares. Iconiq Cap Lc invested in 102,266 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Llc. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd accumulated 5,878 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 342,695 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 32,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $12.90 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 26.71 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 97,205 shares. Wafra Inc holds 0.03% or 9,017 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 100,817 shares. 284,092 are held by Cambiar. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma holds 0.38% or 9.53 million shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,356 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Da Davidson invested in 16,318 shares. Private Tru Company Na owns 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 14,209 shares. Associated Banc invested in 148,039 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 2,300 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 77,084 shares stake. Moreover, Us Financial Bank De has 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 119,919 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP reported 6,500 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,565 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $115.15’s average target is 51.67% above currents $75.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Argus Research. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, February 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of EOG in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating.