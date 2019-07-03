Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Raised Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased Xencor (XNCR) Holding by $394,971; Stock Declined

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 65,932 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 12,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 422,325 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, down from 435,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 549,302 shares traded or 101.82% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 32,015 shares to 66,233 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global by 19,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,455 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 19,006 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $134,408 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 CHOU TIMOTHY C K sold $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 750 shares.

