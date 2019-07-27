Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Position By $370,180; Shorts at Catchmark Timber Trust Class A (CTT) Raised By 5.6%

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 2,230 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 9,600 shares with $1.60 million value, down from 11,830 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $570.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claimed; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls This time, Facebook found and booted 270 IRA accounts; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:CTT) had an increase of 5.6% in short interest. CTT’s SI was 1.78 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.6% from 1.69M shares previously. With 276,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:CTT)’s short sellers to cover CTT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 102,405 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 22.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST – PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL, ON BEHALF OF INSTITUTIONAL OWNERS OF PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering; 22/05/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CTT PHARMACEUTICAL; 08/05/2018 – PORTUGAL REGULATOR ANACOM SAYS MAIL COMPANY CTT MUST CUT PRICES; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems Announces Cair VIP Inflight Humidification Order for one BBJ MAX 8 from Comlux

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Company has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25,515 shares. Portland Inv Counsel has 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,727 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.74% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shell Asset invested in 233,652 shares. Carlson Cap LP stated it has 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fagan Assoc reported 3.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 1.05% or 125,900 shares. Stevens Mngmt Lp holds 181,443 shares. Axon Cap LP invested 17.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 7,700 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.06% or 105,156 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings reported 10,130 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,969 shares. Monetary Group accumulated 22,830 shares. Davis Capital Prtn Llc reported 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Raymond James. M Partners maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Avangrid Inc stake by 102,547 shares to 346,547 valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 56,698 shares and now owns 670,919 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity. MOSS DONALD S also bought $95,200 worth of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) shares. Davis Brian M bought 3,100 shares worth $31,059.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $490.34 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.