Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position by $341,040; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Red Hat (RHT) Position as Share Value Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 4,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $355.27. About 380,024 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares to 213,809 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 133,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings.