Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Cut Its Covanta Holding (CVA) Stake by $515,474; Mitchell Group Trimmed Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $2.47 Million; Valuation Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 30,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 580,456 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 610,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 771,190 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 54,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 80,118 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 135,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 9.92M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46M for 37.23 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 102,547 shares to 346,547 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Covanta Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Covanta: A Quiet 5.5% Yield For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anadarko’s Q2 highlighted by stronger than expected production – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anadarko sets Occidental merger vote for Aug. 8 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “US resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $237.91 million for 38.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

