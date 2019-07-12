Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Boosted Holding in Cintas (CTAS) by $456,520 as Market Value Rose; Westover Capital Advisors Position in Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Decreased by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 196,903 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 20,446 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Tower Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 4,573 shares. 1,675 are owned by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Parkside Bank & Trust And has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 32,662 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Piedmont Investment, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,004 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 51,999 shares. New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 48,143 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.04% or 710,071 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Moreover, Old Natl State Bank In has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41M for 59.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $38.09 million activity. Hsing Michael also sold $9.52M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) on Monday, February 11. 23,020 shares were sold by Sciammas Maurice, worth $3.01M. 3,623 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $469,501 were sold by Tseng Saria. Xiao Deming sold 3,623 shares worth $469,501. $1.81M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Moyer James C.

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation (CIEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, MPWR, WGO – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monolithic Power (MPWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 143,116 shares to 228,146 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 26,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cintas declares $2.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: FCX, CTAS, URI – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cintas Stock Will Keep On Rolling No Matter What – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) Beats Q3 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Randolph Inc has invested 1.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Atria Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company, a Japan-based fund reported 6,522 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 1,684 shares. Carroll reported 559 shares. Synovus Financial reported 11,005 shares. 22,580 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 2,072 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 4,951 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 86,100 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset, New York-based fund reported 38,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 354,507 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 199,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock.