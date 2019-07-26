Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Cut Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $413,820 as Market Valuation Rose; Montag A & Associates Holds Position in Vmware Cl A (VMW)

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.86. About 360,191 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS ASK THAT INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF VMW REJECT ANY PROPOSAL FOR REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 6,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $281.39. About 572,746 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanson Doremus Investment reported 11,953 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability owns 55,243 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 370,934 shares. Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,265 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has 115,834 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 12,419 shares. Freestone owns 22,690 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 461 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 65,972 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 70,300 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com invested in 737,521 shares. Logan Capital Inc reported 0.05% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.38% or 824,436 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc accumulated 10,490 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.81 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,260 shares to 4,760 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Instructure Inc by 15,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors reported 350 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 40,994 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 108,164 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 31,730 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 17,609 shares. Artemis Management Llp has 0.15% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 784,755 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 1,256 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh holds 1.69% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 153,195 shares. 1,223 are held by Fulton Savings Bank Na. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 337,460 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 6,340 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 4,131 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 5,568 shares to 26,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (NYSE:MNR) by 185,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,990 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).