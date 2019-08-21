Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding; John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 2,070 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 15,590 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 17,660 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $950.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 18 cut down and sold their holdings in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.51 million shares, down from 3.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,820 shares to 4,350 valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) stake by 13,367 shares and now owns 154,788 shares. Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 2.96% above currents $210.36 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp Inc invested 7.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alphamark Limited Liability reported 24,149 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 56,161 shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Cap Prtn has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth owns 31,670 shares. Jump Trading holds 1.35% or 22,072 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 108,718 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 20.08 million shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 138,985 shares. Moreover, Art has 0.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 435,294 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Patten Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 30,499 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $903.73 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. It has a 6.84 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 49,591 shares traded. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.