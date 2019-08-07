Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Boosted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake by $907,168; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Hills Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Position

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 8.13M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 56,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 670,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 614,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.71 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,655 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. First Bankshares Of Omaha invested in 0.64% or 89,434 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.28% or 295,655 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Company holds 2.01% or 87,519 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,563 shares. 1.83 million are owned by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 27,705 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Co has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Com owns 265,917 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 3,214 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 519,708 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. 20,000 shares valued at $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 2.57 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank reported 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Susquehanna Intl Gp Llp reported 130,420 shares. Panagora Asset reported 12,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 44,838 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 383,153 are held by Kennedy Mngmt. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 15,652 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca accumulated 37,000 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Axa reported 1.01 million shares stake. 29,137 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Kirr Marbach And Ltd In reported 2.34% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 50,543 shares to 75,805 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,850 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).