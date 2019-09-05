Daily Journal (DJCO) Stake Has Boosted by Rwwm Inc; As Oneok (OKE) Share Value Rose, Symphony Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.98M market cap company. The stock increased 7.56% or $15.06 during the last trading session, reaching $214.36. About 8,070 shares traded or 839.46% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 1.02 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares to 333,376 shares, valued at $47.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,956 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 1,402 shares. Sand Hill Glob Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 111 were reported by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 10,302 shares. Interest Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Pacific Global invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). California-based Rwwm has invested 17.27% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Northern Tru holds 13,250 shares. 8,282 were reported by Bankshares Of America Corp De. Tiaa Cref Management reported 0% stake. Covington Mgmt accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California-based Elm Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Wells Fargo Communication Mn owns 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 4,585 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 26,738 shares to 42,530 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca reported 0.25% stake. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oxbow Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,866 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 2.61 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 291,181 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 20,601 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,755 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 61,084 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 80 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,738 shares.