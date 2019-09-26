Daily Journal (DJCO) Shareholder Rwwm Increased Stake by $639,744; Merriman Wealth Management Lifted Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Stake by $4.60 Million; Shares Rose

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $260. About 3,660 shares traded or 59.27% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4.21 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 4.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.245. About 3.37 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 190 shares. 5,140 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Elm Advisors Llc owns 2,120 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co owns 1,103 shares. Covington Mngmt accumulated 6,000 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Amer stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm accumulated 421 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,359 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0% or 311 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4,577 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $360.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares to 205,232 shares, valued at $27.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,056 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 1,207 shares to 93,343 shares, valued at $80.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,892 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).