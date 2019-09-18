Daily Journal (DJCO) Shareholder Rwwm Has Increased Its Position by $639,744 as Shares Rose; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shares Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Lowered Its Holding

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 33.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 30,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 59,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.82M, down from 90,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $25.88 during the last trading session, reaching $825.75. About 620,619 shares traded or 36.46% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $237. About 3,478 shares traded or 115.76% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 65.95 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22,209 shares to 263,245 shares, valued at $47.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 817,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 3,427 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,810 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.07% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company invested 0.13% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Vanguard Group invested in 0.08% or 2.88 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1 shares stake. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,650 shares. State Street stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 474 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nippon Life Glob Americas reported 15,750 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc accumulated 1,688 shares. Dupont holds 0.01% or 440 shares in its portfolio.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,675 shares to 203,501 shares, valued at $43.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 14,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,880 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

