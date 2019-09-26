Daily Journal (DJCO) Share Price Rose While Rwwm Lifted by $639,744 Its Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Continues to Hold Position in Csx (CSX)

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 166,670 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86 million, up from 147,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 211,176 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19M, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $256.95. About 492 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 39,911 shares to 18,447 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank holds 0.22% or 25,304 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 15,207 shares. Charter reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Principal Group Incorporated reported 1.16M shares stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 319,980 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 941,268 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company has 33,634 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stock Yards Bancshares Tru invested in 0.08% or 11,632 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 0.23% or 9,550 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd reported 5,769 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 17,084 shares. stated it has 844 shares. Hm Payson & invested in 1.31% or 473,460 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.81% or 538,292 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold DJCO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 539,922 shares or 2.77% less from 555,332 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3,213 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 190 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1,000 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Amer Grp has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.91% or 41,331 shares in its portfolio. 1,199 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Caprock Group has 0.26% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $360.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 159,771 shares to 897,056 shares, valued at $45.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,232 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

