Daily Journal (DJCO) Position Boosted by Rwwm Inc; South State Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $3.61 Million

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1,641 shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Incorporated invested in 1.08% or 19,072 shares. Chase Counsel Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,017 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Counselors reported 622,922 shares. First Natl Tru stated it has 236,686 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 34,070 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 535,036 shares. Mengis Mgmt stated it has 60,544 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd holds 4,713 shares. Paragon Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Noesis Capital Mangement accumulated 0% or 5,121 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 155,436 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com owns 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5,451 shares to 36,017 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 2,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,995 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 291 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by First Manhattan. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 1,651 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.02% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) or 18,352 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Cap Limited Com reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 4,585 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 2,608 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,215 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc owns 43,595 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).