Daily Journal (DJCO) Holder Rwwm Raised Stake by $639,744 as Market Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Holder Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 2.13 million shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 273,641 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.19 million, up from 270,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.90M market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $249.79. About 12,897 shares traded or 529.74% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89M for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 233,129 shares to 389,537 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

