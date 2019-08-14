Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) is a company in the Publishing – Newspapers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Daily Journal Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.94% of all Publishing – Newspapers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Daily Journal Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.80% of all Publishing – Newspapers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Daily Journal Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daily Journal Corporation 0.00% -14.90% -9.10% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Daily Journal Corporation and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Daily Journal Corporation N/A 223 0.00 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Daily Journal Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daily Journal Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

As a group, Publishing – Newspapers companies have a potential upside of -44.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Daily Journal Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daily Journal Corporation 7.67% 15.45% 12.1% 5.27% 10.07% 6.03% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year Daily Journal Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daily Journal Corporation are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, Daily Journal Corporation’s peers have 2.04 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Daily Journal Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daily Journal Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.68 shows that Daily Journal Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Daily Journal Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Daily Journal Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Daily Journal Corporation’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Daily Journal Corporation.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites in California, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. It operates through two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter. It also offers specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company supplies case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; JustWare, a family of case management software products; ICMS, a court case management system; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the general public to electronically file documents with the court from a personal computer using the Internet; and ePayIt, a service for the online payment of traffic citations. It offers its software products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, such as administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 42 states and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.