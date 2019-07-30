Dafna Capital Management Upped Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $3.10 Million; Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Lowered Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding as Shares Rose

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $475.09. About 131,969 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys New 2.1% Position in Aptiv; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS LIKE FLOATING RATE & INFLATION-LINKED SECURITIES AS BUFFERS AGAINST RISING RATES & INFLATION; 10/05/2018 – BlackRock is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to shore up the investing dollars of the millennial and Gen Z generations; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Result of AGM; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Document; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Aviva CEO Mark Wilson to Board; 05/04/2018 – BLACKROCK TO LAUNCH TWO ETFS SCREENING GUNMAKERS, BIG SELLERS

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 63,760 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 14/03/2018 – Status Not Quo Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares to 337,258 shares, valued at $95.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 1,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Services Advisors invested in 36,286 shares. 1,738 were accumulated by Mitchell Mgmt. M&T Bancshares holds 0.34% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 154,064 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.32% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Regal Advsrs Lc holds 0.44% or 5,034 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.03% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,396 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bailard stated it has 11,647 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Korea Invest accumulated 0.22% or 116,201 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.68% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bartlett & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,038 shares. Granite Ptnrs Lc reported 0.54% stake. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 1.8% or 141,094 shares. Ensemble Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 1,435 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 15,235 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares to 373,164 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 169,676 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,037 shares. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 350,368 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 28,873 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 212,885 shares. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 495,200 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,400 shares. Parametrica Limited reported 1,596 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 79,333 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bailard holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has 0.08% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2.21 million shares.