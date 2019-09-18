Dafna Capital Management Upped Luminex (LMNX) Position by $1.11 Million; Greenwich Investment Management Increases Holding in Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 10,536 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 55,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 194,091 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 138,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 21,218 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

