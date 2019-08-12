Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding by $3.10 Million; Stock Value Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $954,072

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.29. About 230,568 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 18/04/2018 – Sage lntacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Net Pft GBP135M; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – EXPECTS AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL NOT BE RELEASED AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 30, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 39,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 5,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 535,672 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 56,039 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 36 shares. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,624 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). American Intll Inc holds 1,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farallon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 600,000 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 2,039 shares. Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership holds 0.81% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,037 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.05M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 20,000 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,000 shares to 56,200 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,164 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,148 shares to 46,773 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 27,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset invested in 0.59% or 7,471 shares. The New York-based Diker Management Llc has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Mngmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 8,867 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,822 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 193,002 shares. S R Schill And Associate holds 6,889 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 80,795 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34.27M shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3,862 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 19,383 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.25% or 21,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,144 shares. Markston International Llc reported 6.94% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 9,420 shares in its portfolio.

