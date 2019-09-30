Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) by $715,000; Element Capital Management Stake In Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Was Boosted

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 636,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49 million, up from 571,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 3.03 million shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 18/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO PRESENT NEW PHASE 3 MIGRAINE PREVENTION DATA FOR EPTINEZUMAB AT 70TH ANNUAL AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® APPOINTS ERIC CARTER, PH.D., M.D., AS INTERIM CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.7% Position in Alder Bio; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS: PRES, CEO SCHATZMAN TO STEP DOWN; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – 29.7 PERCENT OF PATIENTS ACHIEVED A 75 PERCENT OR GREATER REDUCTION IN MIGRAINE DAYS FROM BASELINE; 16/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NAMES ERIN LAVELLE TO COO; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Alder Bio; 21/03/2018 – Falling behind giant migraine drug rivals, $ALDR ousts founder Randy Schatzman – could a buyout be next?

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 20,912 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 14,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). High Pointe Cap Llc reported 0.32% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). United Fire Group Inc has 320,276 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd has 3,403 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 29,257 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 124,114 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.28% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Next Financial Group Inc accumulated 2,153 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board holds 19,773 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 15,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cls Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 83,064 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 783,222 shares to 146,370 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 226,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

