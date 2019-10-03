Dafna Capital Management Upped Inogen (INGN) Stake by $864,600; Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $655.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 178,056 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD); 19/03/2018 – NOAA: Study: Climate change soon to be main cause of heat waves in West, Great Lakes; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 22/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman, Brown Announce Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative; 11/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Names Top Sailors; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Levin: Great Lakes Restoration Funding Urged in Bipartisan Letter; 26/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 21/05/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE, GREAT LAKES AFRICA ENERGY SIGN MOU ON ROVUMA GAS

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 91,529 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold INGN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 145,298 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Paloma Prtn reported 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 492,081 shares. 41,375 were accumulated by Services Automobile Association. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 3,169 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma invested in 64,914 shares or 0.21% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 28,131 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 352,021 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 9,585 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 10,460 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 8 shares.

Analysts await Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 27.78% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GLDD’s profit will be $8.30M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.