Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $698,100 as Stock Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lowered Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 271,456 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.66M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares to 571,013 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,240 shares to 24,011 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,711 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FIW).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 90.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on August 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Raymond James Advisors owns 183,546 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co holds 26,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stonebridge Inc invested in 0.17% or 2,860 shares. Cap Int Ca holds 0.04% or 1,780 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). B And T Dba Alpha stated it has 0.65% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Advisory Svcs Net Limited Company stated it has 4,263 shares. 2,298 are held by Two Sigma Llc. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 130,966 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Public Ltd Co stated it has 10,286 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Lp reported 264,260 shares stake.