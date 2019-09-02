Dafna Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Arqule (ARQL) as Stock Rose; Benin Management Has Upped Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 505,372 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 175,000 shares to 571,013 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

