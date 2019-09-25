Dafna Capital Management Position in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Boosted by $596,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Its Position by $7.91 Million

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 36,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 32,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $152.59. About 285,511 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88M, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 10.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fin Limited Co owns 38,727 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 120,490 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A & Associates reported 183,905 shares stake. Waverton Invest stated it has 9.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smith Salley Assocs holds 209,893 shares or 4.24% of its portfolio. Sequoia Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 130,855 shares. Nomura holds 0.47% or 758,269 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 88,282 shares or 6.14% of the stock. 26,568 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Selz Ltd Liability Co holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,000 shares. Biondo Inv Advsrs Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,303 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2.79% or 77,336 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 26,064 shares or 6.62% of their US portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.