Dafna Capital Management Lowered Radius Health (RDUS) Stake by $480,000 as Share Price Rose; Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $328,563

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 128,557 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 384,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, down from 391,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 3.85 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 1,500 shares stake. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc has 2.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foyston Gordon Payne invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lynch And Associate In holds 2.85% or 202,433 shares. Asset Management One Commerce Ltd has 0.7% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.29M shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 1,249 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Weik Cap Mgmt stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Limited has 15,062 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 273,346 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel invested in 16,160 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Westover Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,457 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.14M shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited owns 1.46M shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 147,027 shares. 109,999 were accumulated by St Germain D J Incorporated.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,786 shares to 30,501 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radius Health up 6% on advancement of wearable patch for osteoporosis – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) CEO Jesper HÃ¸iland on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Radius Health Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares to 194,091 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Hold by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 498,278 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 45,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co has 89,157 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 29,698 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 78,840 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 9,130 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 64,488 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 21,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 31,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 529,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 14,736 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 465,000 shares.