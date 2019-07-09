Dafna Capital Management Lowered Its Macrogenics (MGNX) Stake as Market Value Declined; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Stake by $39.15 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.28. About 1.38 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 11/04/2018 – $SRPT Golodirsen competitor -; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Sarepta; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc analyzed 28,305 shares as the company's stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $790.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 437,884 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MacroGenics and Zai Lab Announce Exclusive Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Margetuximab, MGD013 and TRIDENTâ„¢ Molecule in Greater China – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MacroGenics prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macrogenics up 156% premarket on positive margetuximab data – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Data at the AACR Annual Meeting 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $258,567 activity. Fust Matthew K had sold 6,924 shares worth $203,427 on Wednesday, February 6. $2,040 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares were sold by Peters Jeffrey Stuart.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 59,393 shares to 600,030 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares to 211,000 shares, valued at $73.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.05M shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.