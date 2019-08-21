Dafna Capital Management Lowered Holding in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) as Stock Value Rose; Whittier Trust Co Increases Holding in Anthem Com (ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Anthem Inc. Com (ANTM) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 4,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 71,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, up from 67,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Anthem Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $269.07. About 679,981 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 66,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 150,551 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics Sues Aetna for Breach of Contract in NY State Court; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.7% Position in Cardiovascular Systems; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Exercise Intervention to Rescue the Adverse Effect of Preterm Birth on Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Health; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 08/03/2018 – Saranas’ Novel Bleed Monitoring System Receives Recognition in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018 Competition; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement to Improve Population Wellness and Reduce Readmissions; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 27/03/2018 – Inflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr Europe Smcp Dv (DFE) by 20,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,405 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 15,073 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Champlain Invest Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 2.15M shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,116 shares. State Street Corporation holds 1.32M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 78,900 shares. Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.05% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Rhumbline Advisers holds 101,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 535,047 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 700,537 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 21,331 shares. Sei Invests Communication owns 7,892 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 214,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc.