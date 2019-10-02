Dafna Capital Management Lifted Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Holding by $460,000; Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Riverpark Advisors Decreased by $425,040 Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 830,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 715,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 696,128 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q EPS 25c

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 39,218 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 43,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 3.55M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.46 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.