Dafna Capital Management Lifted By $498,295 Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position; Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) SI Decreased By 23.4%

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) stake by 25.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 71,185 shares as Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)’s stock declined 49.67%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 349,996 shares with $2.51M value, up from 278,811 last quarter. Cymabay Therapeutics Inc now has $381.98M valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 242,619 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) had a decrease of 23.4% in short interest. ASPS’s SI was 1.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.4% from 1.97M shares previously. With 85,100 avg volume, 18 days are for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s short sellers to cover ASPS’s short positions. The SI to Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s float is 17.93%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 23,248 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Home Buyers Seek More Tech-Based Tools from Real Estate Agents; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Rev $197.4M; 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 03/04/2018 – Owners.com Survey Reveals Changing Home Buyer Behaviors; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 17/04/2018 – Patrick McClain Joins Altisource as Senior Vice President, Hubzu Auction Services; 23/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Solutions Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the iPhone 11’s Price Drop Is So Meaningful – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 82% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s (NASDAQ:ASPS) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Tesla’s Deliveries Compare With Luxury Rivals Audi, BMW, Mercedes – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 4.14% more from 6.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,888 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 16,241 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 15,387 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 25,707 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 41,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 2,808 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 900 shares. Putnam Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 14,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 120,337 shares. Schroder Inv Grp stated it has 6,198 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 25,460 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 12,100 shares. 10,082 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. State Street has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 211,807 shares.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions well-known provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $341.26 million. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services.