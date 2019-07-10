Dafna Capital Management Lifted By $407,800 Its Ardelyx (ARDX) Stake; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 sold and decreased stakes in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.50 million shares, up from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 52 New Position: 38.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) stake by 43.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dafna Capital Management Llc acquired 203,900 shares as Ardelyx Inc (ARDX)’s stock rose 20.38%. The Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 676,759 shares with $1.90M value, up from 472,859 last quarter. Ardelyx Inc now has $165.27 million valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 59,766 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) stake by 77,202 shares to 5,052 valued at $97,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zogenix Inc stake by 14,000 shares and now owns 129,764 shares. Kura Oncology Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 68,087 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners holds 5.18% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 549,401 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp owns 123,561 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 25,691 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 1.51% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 43,039 shares.

