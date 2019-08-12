Dafna Capital Management Increases Position in Zafgen (ZFGN); Borg Warner (BWA) Share Value Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Lifted Holding

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 1.15 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.0535 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8801. About 321,049 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 2,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,505 shares. Starr Interest invested in 0.06% or 3,760 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 16,940 shares. 176,281 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 40,407 shares. 24 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Swiss Bank invested in 694,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Counsel owns 25,910 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Morgan Stanley reported 417,560 shares. 107,269 were reported by Schafer Cullen. Argyle Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).