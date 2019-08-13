Dafna Capital Management Increased Stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) by $2.28 Million; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $381,555

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 468,293 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CLEVELAND INTERIM PRESIDENT-CEO; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New 12-Month Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON EXAMINING STEPS TO ALLEVIATE EFFECTS OF GOVT. DECISION; 23/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER REDMILE EXPECTS TO SEEK TALKS; 23/04/2018 – Div Insur (NE): Bulletin: CB-130 (Amended) Filing Guidance for Individual and Small Employer Major Medical Plans and Stand-Alon; 20/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS: MUTUAL DETERMINATION ON SCHATZMAN; 11/04/2018 – Alder Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NAMES ERIN LAVELLE TO COO; 20/03/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Paul B. Cleveland as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 6.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in)

More notable recent Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New Data Demonstrating Consistent, Early and Robust Prevention with Eptinezumab for Episodic and Chronic Migraine across Four Clinical Trials – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alder’s eptinezumab shows treatment effect in late-stage migraine study – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present New Analyses of Eptinezumab’s Clinical Trial Data Describing Early, Robust Migraine Prevention and Quality of Life Impact at 2019 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.49 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.