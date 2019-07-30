Dafna Capital Management Increased Radius Health (RDUS) Holding by $408,500 as Stock Value Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Market Value Declined While Minerva Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 167,205 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 34.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.05% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 3.36 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.34M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 9,172 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 151 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,707 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management reported 47,375 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 98,313 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 21,917 shares in its portfolio. 52 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. St Johns Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). D Scott Neal owns 6,662 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 3.63M shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,304 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 34,410 shares in its portfolio. 7,955 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares to 61,400 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,789 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 7,875 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.42 million shares. 15,836 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Healthcor Mgmt Lp reported 2.97% stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 6,992 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 70,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 284,471 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 3,266 shares. D E Shaw & reported 941,650 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 51,136 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Art Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity. Another trade for 12,800 shares valued at $246,190 was bought by Hopfield Jessica.