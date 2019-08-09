Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Position by $519,442; Market Valuation Declined; Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $827,390 as Valuation Declined

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9595. About 17,162 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $149.43. About 231,353 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 1,689 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 14,201 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 123,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Plc reported 4,580 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.52% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 216,056 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 8,513 shares stake. Pitcairn Comm reported 0.05% stake. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,201 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 135,655 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,109 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,678 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dubuque Bancorp & invested in 0.01% or 461 shares. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,817 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 14,000 shares to 129,764 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.