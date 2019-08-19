Dafna Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $3.10 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) as Valuation Declined

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 217,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 179,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, down from 397,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 431,702 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69 million, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $163.21. About 67,711 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA NDA ACCEPTANCE FOR BREXANOLONE IV; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Exane Derivatives reported 6 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 516 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Franklin Resources, California-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 28,873 shares. New York-based Jennison Assoc Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Interest Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 7,479 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 444,572 shares. Ra Capital Limited Company holds 384,001 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd accumulated 16,500 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 12,882 shares. Sivik Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,164 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares to 628,692 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 615,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.