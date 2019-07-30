Dafna Capital Management Increased Holding in Cytokinetics (CYTK); Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Raised Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 269,250 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 14.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 97,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.43. About 17.90M shares traded or 159.52% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares to 373,164 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,764 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10,920 activity.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,715 shares to 4,180 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,808 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

