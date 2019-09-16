Dafna Capital Management Holds Holding in Arqule (ARQL); As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Adi Capital Management Increased Position by $360,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 124,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 497,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 373,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 1.29M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 5.95 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 05/04/2018 – UNI: ICICI Bank enables NRIs to send money through social media on its Money2India app; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 31/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 02/04/2018 – ICICI HASN’T GOTTEN COMMUNICATION FROM ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

