Dafna Capital Management Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) Lowered by $480,000; Davidson D A & Company Raised Its Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Shares Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 149,090 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 41,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 93,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 51,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 3.48M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 147,552 shares to 311,996 shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,500 shares to 45,300 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.