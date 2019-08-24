Dafna Capital Management Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) Has Boosted by $408,500; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lifted Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $320,250 as Valuation Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 115,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, up from 114,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 316,570 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 36,983 shares to 22,292 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,937 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Invsts holds 0.24% or 3.09M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking stated it has 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pittenger & Anderson holds 191 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 14,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp. Strs Ohio has 341,683 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 157,914 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Everence Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,884 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 92,342 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Conning stated it has 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0.21% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 43,450 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 13,813 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Management Limited Company reported 677,800 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Lp invested in 2.97% or 3.68 million shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 31,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0% or 177,646 shares in its portfolio. Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 42,000 shares. 74,825 were accumulated by Products Ltd Com. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 178,169 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 44,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 13,488 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 284,471 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 21,400 shares stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $343,586 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis also bought $42,860 worth of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on Friday, May 10.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 84,500 shares to 373,164 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.