Dafna Capital Management Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Rgm Capital Has Lowered Nice LTD (NICE) Position by $2.30 Million as Stock Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 764,349 shares traded or 55.86% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 692,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.89 million, down from 709,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 119,060 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 10/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $93; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s ‘; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 12/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Sales Practices & Suitability Solution with Open Analytics for Daily Account Reviews; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,000 shares to 36,338 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 4.10M shares. Farallon Capital Lc holds 2.04M shares. Geode Ltd Company accumulated 592,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 78,840 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 69,381 shares. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.17% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Hudson Bay Capital Lp accumulated 0.26% or 465,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 3,845 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 3,319 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 317,860 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 14,736 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited holds 0% or 18,301 shares. 258 were reported by Us Bancorporation De. Laurion Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 306,700 shares to 6.02 million shares, valued at $96.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 213,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc.