Dafna Capital Management Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) Cut by $480,000; Swedbank Lifted Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding

Swedbank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.42 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 737,680 shares traded or 40.76% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc by 127,513 shares to 200,013 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 4.10 million shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 131,002 shares. 159,471 are held by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Sei Invs Communication has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Pnc Service Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 41,946 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Artisan Prns Limited Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 830,451 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 565,145 shares. Northern reported 512,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farallon Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2.04 million shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 205,595 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,555 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 63,888 shares to 367,813 shares, valued at $134.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Softwar (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,500 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

