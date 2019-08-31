Dafna Capital Management Holding in Cytokinetics (CYTK) Upped by $1.72 Million; Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 156,310 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Punch Card Management Lp holds 10.57% or 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 258,544 shares. Tobam reported 8,157 shares. Caspian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 64.21% stake. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 252,651 are held by New Generation Ltd. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 508,078 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 931,800 shares. Motco owns 137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 9,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.26% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). World Asset stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 300,000 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $396.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cytokinetics to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cytokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CYTK – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics’ reldesemtiv flunks ALS study; shares down 15% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CYTK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 5.67% less from 38.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 184,462 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,983 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,571 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 24,620 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK). 2,066 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Daiwa Gp holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10,100 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 67,352 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) for 671,135 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 275,300 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 66,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 25,162 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 75,675 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 0% in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 112,059 shares to 36,558 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).