Dafna Capital Management Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Kempner Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Stake as Market Value Declined

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 10.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 694,848 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19,500 shares to 123,806 shares, valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11 billion for 11.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

