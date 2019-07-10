Dafna Capital Management Holding in Ardelyx (ARDX) Has Increased by $407,800; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Market Value Declined, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $338,410

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 70,245 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 6.08M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 32,862 shares to 44,380 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,764 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

