Dafna Capital Management Has Upped Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding by $519,442 as Shares Declined; Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding Has Raised by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company's stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.032 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 320,884 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 14346.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 1.45M shares as the company's stock rose 5.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.89M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 391,633 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 14.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.06% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 113,805 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 171,542 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 101 shares. Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 89,826 shares. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 44,569 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd owns 8,994 shares. 15,318 were reported by Gideon Capital. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 200 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.13% or 15,128 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 141,171 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.20M shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $221.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 42,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,240 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).