Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Radius Health (RDUS) as Market Value Rose; Denbury Resources (DNR) Share Value Declined While Nomura Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position by $621,578

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 252,543 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – Radius Health Provides Update on CHMP Opinion for Abaloparatide-SC; 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Denbury Resources Inc (DNR) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 621,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.05% . The institutional investor held 242,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 864,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Denbury Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 7.75 million shares traded. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 75.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 10/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC DNR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY – 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS & CAPITALIZED INTEREST, REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED RANGE; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources Reports Successful Additional Mission Canyon Wells; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – DENBURY RESOURCES INC – BANK CREDIT FACILITY BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.05 BLN

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceuticals Hold by 15,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

More notable recent Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Radius Health Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Radius Health (RDUS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radius Health Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,470 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.1% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 1.25M shares. State Street owns 1.98M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Ltd reported 107,407 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Morgan Stanley reported 498,278 shares stake. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp holds 465,000 shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 9,130 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 832,083 shares. 558,396 are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,747 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% or 27,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ltd has 0.11% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 74,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold DNR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 345.18 million shares or 6.02% less from 367.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 64,696 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) or 153,955 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Augustine Asset Management holds 0.02% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) or 25,000 shares. James Investment Research, Ohio-based fund reported 561,663 shares. Nomura owns 242,500 shares. Qs Investors Llc has 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Oakworth Capital Inc reported 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 457,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 207,187 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 68.18M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc has 10,099 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 3.39M shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (Call) (NYSE:PNR) by 23,000 shares to 49,200 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 33,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc (Call).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,900 activity.