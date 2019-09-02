Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Stake Held by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 278,811 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 332,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 208,726 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 735,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 3.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.02 million, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37B market cap company. It closed at $8.24 lastly. It is up 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s rates B2 (hyb) ltau Unibanco Holding’s proposed non-viability preferred securities; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY; 10/04/2018 – ITAU CEO: RESERVE REQUIREMENT CUT HAS LOW IMPACT ON LIQUIDITY; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit; 15/05/2018 – ITAU EXPECTS DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO AROUND 60% IN 2018: CFO

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,289 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 259,721 shares to 332,000 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

