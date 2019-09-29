Dafna Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Radius Health (RDUS) by $480,000 as Share Value Rose; Walthausen & Company Position In Freightcar America (RAIL) Was Boosted

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 134,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 419,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 284,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 53,936 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL)

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 376,121 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 12/04/2018 – Radius Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 45,430 shares to 110,406 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 22,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,869 shares, and cut its stake in Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A bought 2,000 shares worth $12,417.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold RAIL shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 29,070 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 10,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Llc reported 152,223 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 13,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 78,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Walthausen And Company Lc reported 0.33% stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 130,089 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 1.05M shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 801 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.01% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Fairfax Hldg Ltd Can has 200,000 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Paloma Partners Mngmt Comm has 0.01% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 53,000 shares. D E Shaw & reported 45,668 shares.

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 53,670 shares to 205,440 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,743 were accumulated by Sei Invs. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Dafna Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 4.10M shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,390 shares. D E Shaw And Com stated it has 1.48M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 6,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 69,381 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 558,396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 26,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,946 shares. Invesco holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 13,738 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).